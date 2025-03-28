Darkest political black comedy: MK Stalin slams Yogi Adityanath

He claimed Tamil Nadu’s fair and firm voice on the two language policy and fair delimitation “is echoing nationwide, and the BJP is clearly rattled.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday lashed out at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on the language row, dubbing his remarks as “political black comedy” and said his state was not opposing a language, but its “imposition and chauvinism”.

He claimed Tamil Nadu’s fair and firm voice on the two language policy and fair delimitation “is echoing nationwide, and the BJP is clearly rattled.” “And now Hon’ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn’t irony, it’s political black comedy at its darkest. We don’t oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism,” Stalin said in a post on X.

Stalin was reacting to Yogi’s reported allegations that the DMK government was indulging in divisive tactics by using language issue. UP CM Adityanath had criticised Stalin over the three-language row, calling it “narrow politics.”

Adityanath during an interview said that Stalin was trying to create divisions based on region and language because he felt his vote bank was at risk. He emphasised that language should unite, not divide, people. The three-language row has created a stalemate between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Adityanath dismissed Stalin’s concerns about delimitation, calling it a “political agenda.

