Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Harmalkar wins MCA Apex Council seat

Harmalkar wins MCA Apex Council seat

Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

I’ve been attached to the MCA for several years and have contributed in different capacities

Harmalkar wins MCA Apex Council seat

Surendra Harmalkar

Mumbai’s 2022-23 CK Nayudu Trophy-winning team manager Surendra Harmalkar bagged 185 votes to win the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Apex Council member elections. 


Harmalkar, who represented Jolly Friends Cricket Club, beat Kansara Cricket Club’s Deepan Mistry by 90 votes for the lone councillor’s post at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Mistry secured 95. Harmalkar, who has played office cricket for Sales Tax and represented Maharashtra in the All India Civil Services cricket tournament credited his victory to the MCA office bearers. 


“I’ve been attached to the MCA for several years and have contributed in different capacities. I received good support from MCA president [Ajinkya Naik], secretary [Abhay Hadap] and other officials and that made this victory possible,” Harmalkar told mid-day on Wednesday.

