Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hadap beats Samat to become MCA Secretary

Hadap beats Samat to become MCA Secretary

Updated on: 04 September,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

This is a common man’s victory. My win was possible because of all the maidan club secretaries and cricketers,” Hadap told reporters after his triumph

Hadap beats Samat to become MCA Secretary

Abhay Hadap (right) with Milind Rege at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Hadap beats Samat to become MCA Secretary
x
00:00

Abhay Hadap beat his fellow Apex Council member Suraj Samat by 55 votes to become the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Secretary, in an interest-filled election at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.


Hadap got 196 votes, while Samat secured 141. “I never dreamt that I’d become the MCA secretary one day, or reach this level. This is a common man’s victory. My win was possible because of all the maidan club secretaries and cricketers,” Hadap told reporters after his triumph.



Elaborating on his plans, he added: “I have one year and that is more than sufficient for me to do a lot for Mumbai cricket and the maidans. I’d like to work with the Apex Council and our president Ajinkya Naik.”


Also Read: Death stops play at MCA

MCA chief Naik, who backed Hadap, said: “He has been working for maidan cricket for the last 35 years. Around 25 years ago, when I was a kid, I played in the Ajit Naik Memorial U-14 tournament at Worli. Hadap is one of the pioneers of that tournament, and is still organising that event.”

The former India cricketers who voted were Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Abhishek Nayar, Paras Mhambrey, Sameer Dighe, Jatin Paranjape, Karsan Ghavri, Sanjay Bangar, Salil Ankola, Abey Kuruvilla, Nilesh Kulkarni, Suru Nayak, Lalchand Rajput and Avishkar Salvi. 

Former India women’s team captain and current MCA women’s cricket advisor Diana Edulji, ex-India cricketer Shobha Mundkar and former Mumbai skipper Milind Rege were also present to vote.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai cricket association wankhede cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK