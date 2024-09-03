An election had to be held following then secretary Ajinkya Naik becoming MCA’s president last July

Abhay Hadap or Suraj Samat? The Mumbai cricketing fraternity will find out who among these two Mumbai Cricket Association’s Apex Council members, will win the election for the Secretary’s post today. An election had to be held following then secretary Ajinkya Naik becoming MCA’s president last July.

“I want to work for maidan cricket, cricketers and improve their facilities. My first responsibility and priority will be to call for the Annual General Meeting soon [after the election],” Hadap had told mid-day.

Meanwhile Samat wants transparency in the selection of players. “Transparency in the selection process is my priority — across all age groups, seniors and especially in the U-12 group — because that’s where children get very disheartened when not selected after performing,” Samat had said. Hadap is representing Fort Youngsters Foundation, while Samat is a representative of SKP Athletics Club.