Breaking News
Man uses ‘live-in agreement’ to get bail in rape case
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hadap or Samat New MCA secy to be elected today

Hadap or Samat? New MCA secy to be elected today!

Updated on: 03 September,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

An election had to be held following then secretary Ajinkya Naik becoming MCA’s president last July

Hadap or Samat? New MCA secy to be elected today!

Abhay Hadap and Suraj Samat

Listen to this article
Hadap or Samat? New MCA secy to be elected today!
x
00:00

Abhay Hadap or Suraj Samat? The Mumbai cricketing fraternity will find out who among these two Mumbai Cricket Association’s Apex Council members, will win the election for the Secretary’s post today. An election had to be held following then secretary Ajinkya Naik becoming MCA’s president last July.


Also Read: Tiafoe storms into 3rd straight quarters; Zverev through too



“I want to work for maidan cricket, cricketers and improve their facilities. My first responsibility and priority will be to call for the Annual General Meeting soon [after the election],” Hadap had told mid-day.


Meanwhile Samat wants transparency in the selection of players. “Transparency in the selection process is my priority — across all age groups, seniors and especially in the U-12 group — because that’s where children get very disheartened when not selected after performing,” Samat had said. Hadap is representing Fort Youngsters Foundation, while Samat is a representative of SKP Athletics Club.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai cricket association sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK