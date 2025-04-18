Breaking News
Sourav Kothari beats Pankaj Advani to clinch IBSF World Billiards title

Updated on: 18 April,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

Kothari also notched up breaks of 119 and 112, showcasing exceptional composure, focus and cue control

Sourav Kothari beats Pankaj Advani to clinch IBSF World Billiards title

Sourav Kothari

Sourav Kothari beats Pankaj Advani to clinch IBSF World Billiards title
Ace Indian cueist Sourav Kothari clinched the 2025 IBSF World Billiards title after an emphatic victory over multiple-time winner Pankaj Advani in the final in Carlow, Ireland. The cue sports world witnessed an unforgettable clash between two of India’s finest — Kothari and Advani — for the coveted title at the Snooker and Billiards Ireland (SBI) Academy on Wednesday. 


The 40-year-old Kothari emerged champion, scoring 725 points to Advani’s 480. His brilliant break of 325 was the standout moment of the match and it was one of the finest efforts in recent championship history. Kothari also notched up breaks of 119 and 112, showcasing exceptional composure, focus and cue control.


