“The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year,” he added

Carlo Ancelotti

Listen to this article Ancelotti unsure of Real Madrid future x 00:00

Carlo Ancelotti says he isn’t certain about his coaching future at Real Madrid following their quarter-final defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Van Dijk to stay at Liverpool till 2027

It was the first time since 2020 that Madrid have failed to reach the semis. “I don’t know. The club may decide to make a change. It could be this year or next year, when my contract runs out,” he said, candidly.

“The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever