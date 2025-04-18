Breaking News
Ancelotti unsure of Real Madrid future

Updated on: 18 April,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

“The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year,” he added

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti says he isn’t certain about his coaching future at Real Madrid following their quarter-final defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League.


Also Read: Van Dijk to stay at Liverpool till 2027


It was the first time since 2020 that Madrid have failed to reach the semis. “I don’t know. The club may decide to make a change. It could be this year or next year, when my contract runs out,” he said, candidly. 


“The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year,” he added.

