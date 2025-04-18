Van Dijk to stay at Liverpool till 2027

The Dutch centre-back follows Mohamed Salah in ending months of speculation by extending his stay at Anfield

Virgil van Dijk

Captain Virgil van Dijk on Thursday committed his future to Premier League club Liverpool, signing a new two-year contract.

The Dutch centre-back follows Mohamed Salah in ending months of speculation by extending his stay at Anfield.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it for another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy,” van Dijk said.

Despite being linked heavily to Paris Saint Germain, the Dutchman admitted he only wanted to continue with the Reds. “It was always Liverpool. There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool,” he added.

