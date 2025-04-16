Advani reaches World Billiards final

He defeated Sitwala 1070-300 in a two-and-a-half hour semifinal. Sitwala took the initial lead with a break of 63 but from then on it was Advani show
Pankaj Advani
India’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani has reached the finals of the IBSF World Billiards Championship beating compatriot Dhurv Sitwala here.
He defeated Sitwala 1070-300 in a two-and-a-half hour semifinal. Sitwala took the initial lead with a break of 63 but from then on it was Advani show.
Firing in back-to-back breaks of 173 and 205, the multiple world champion created a staggering 400-point lead. The other semifinal will be between India’s Sourav Kothari and England’s David Causier.
