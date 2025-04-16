Advani reaches World Billiards final

Breaking News
16 April,2025 | Carlow (Ireland)
PTI

India’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani has reached the finals of the IBSF World Billiards Championship beating compatriot Dhurv Sitwala here.


He defeated Sitwala 1070-300 in a two-and-a-half hour semifinal. Sitwala took the initial lead with a break of 63 but from then on it was Advani show. 


Firing in back-to-back breaks of 173 and 205, the multiple world champion created a staggering 400-point lead. The other semifinal will be between India’s Sourav Kothari and England’s David Causier.

