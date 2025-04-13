Advani wins silver at WBL World Matchplay Billiards C’Ship

In a best-of-15 contest, where fortunes swung from one side to another, Advani started off with a 2-0 lead, but his opponent clawed his way back in the summit clash played at Carlow, Ireland

Pankaj Advani, India’s star cueist

Pankaj Advani, India’s most decorated cueist, settled for a silver medal after suffering a narrow defeat to David Causier in the final of the WBL World Matchplay Billiards Championship here.

In a best-of-15 contest, where fortunes swung from one side to another, Advani started off with a 2-0 lead, but his opponent clawed his way back in the summit clash played at Carlow, Ireland.

Both the players fought intensely but the Briton clinched the decider to win the game 8-7 (19-100, 0-100, 100-47, 100-52, 19-100, 100-0, 49-100, 100-3, 34-100, 4-100, 100-85, 31-100, 100-53, 100-43, 100-28).

Advani will now look to defend his IBSF World Billiards title here on Sunday. The upcoming world championship will be conducted in the timed format in which big breaks are expected.

