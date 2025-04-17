Attend a heady celebration for a lively confluence of craft, culture, community and culinary treats at this SoBo haunt

A model wears an ikat outfit from the store’s collection. Pic courtesy/Ikat story on Instagram

As the weekend approaches, the mind wanders off to cover everything under the sun that hectic weekdays bar you from doing. If you are also debating whether a shopping spree will fix the week’s woes or indulging in a plate of goodies will set the mood right, here is a rooftop pop-up that aims to bring the best of recreational avenues for a night of culture and community.

A view of the gastropub’s interiors

Celebrating 10 years of weaving pieces that blend modern garb with the fine print of Indian handicraft, Colaba-based clothing store, Ikat Story is collaborating with the gastropub, HyLo for 420 pop-up — a night market experience that includes a line-up of the latest Ikat fabrics, a vibrant bazaar of indie platforms and products, sundowner sets by the city’s underground artistes like Zokhuma, Sumer Mehta and others along with a delish line-up of Indian delicacies.



Kerala mutton pepper fry

“Completing a decade in the city feels very surreal. All of us are filled with gratitude, excitement and joy at this occasion which is why we wanted the anniversary to feel less like a traditional pop-up and more like a moment. The gastropub is located in the heart of South Mumbai, where I have spent many of my formative years. It seemed only right to join hands with them and bring their culinary experience and vibe to this celebration,” Chandini Sareen, founder of Ikat Story explains.



Kaaley chane ke shaami. Pics courtesy/Team Hylo

With a selection of fresh weaves from states like Odisha and Telangana, the pop-up will also feature a customisation studio for people to create their own jewellery pieces. “The idea is to make the pop-up hands-on and playful. We want to highlight sustainability, but without the usual preaching. The vibe is home grown, slow fashion with high-energy and a little trippy trip in the best way,” she adds.



Chandini Sareen

From plates of fragrant paneer tikka gulistan and kaley channe ki shaami, to Bengaluru chicken kebab and a fiery plate of Kerala mutton pepper fry, fare for the night is a contemporary take on comfort flavours of India. “While we have done smaller collaborations in the past, this is the first time that we have organised something at this scale, with multiple layers and elements. It has been great to work on something that’s not just food-focused, but also about design, storytelling, and community. Music, shopping, and food are all things people enjoy but when you put them together in the right way, it creates something more special. Chandini and I both care about craft, culture, and creating thoughtful spaces. This pop-up is one way to bring that shared vision to life,” Mayank Bhatt, founder of All in Hospitality, event organiser, reveals before signing off.



Mayank Bhatt

On April 19 and 20; 4.30 pm onwards

At HyLo, 2nd Floor, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Log on to: district.in