Kej opted for a brown bandhgala with bead embroidery. He paired it with a black dhoti featuring delicate golden lace. The outfit was designed by Bharat Jain and his team at 108 Bespoke, inspired by his Grammy-nominated album

The past Grammy winner chose to add a traditional Kambli shawl, often woven by Kuruba weavers of Karnataka. Photo Courtesy: PTI

Listen to this article Grammy Awards 2025: Three-time winner Ricky Kej stuns in outfit inspired by Indian culture x 00:00

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej walked the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2 in a traditional Indian outfit that celebrated India's rich heritage and craftsmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kej, who was nominated for his fourth Grammy for his album 'Break of Dawn', walked the carpet with Marla Maples, an American TV personality known for her past marriage to US President Donald Trump.



Also Read: Grammys 2025: Anoushka Shankar stuns in a custom Dior gown

For the event, Kej opted for a brown bandhgala with bead embroidery. He paired it with a black dhoti featuring delicate golden lace. The outfit was designed by Bharat Jain and his team at 108 Bespoke, inspired by his Grammy-nominated album. Additionally, the Grammy winner chose to add a traditional Kambli shawl, often woven by Kuruba weavers of Karnataka. The shawl was redesigned using recycled yarns and natural fibres by textile designer Pavithra Muddaya of Vimor. The earrings he chose to wear were inspired by his Rajasthani heritage.

Meanwhile, Kej lost the Best New Age Album Grammy to Indian-American business leader and musician Chandrika Tandon, who won for her album Triveni. It marked her second Grammy nomination, with her first in 2010 for her album Om Namo Narayana: Soul Call.

Other nominees included Anoushka Shankar (Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn) and Radhika Vekaria (Warriors of Light).

Kej, who has won three Grammy Awards, first won in 2015 for Winds of Samsara in the Best New Age Album category. He later won two more Grammys for Divine Tides with Stewart Copeland in 2022 and 2023.