Anoushka Shankar at Grammys 2025 (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Grammys 2025: Anoushka Shankar stuns in a custom Dior gown x 00:00

The 67th edition of Grammy Awards, one of the most prestigious honours in the music world, is currently underway in Los Angeles. Six Indian-origin artists were nominated for the awards.

British-American sitarist Anoushka Shankar, one of the nominees, made an appearance on the red carpet donning a beautiful custom Dior yellow gown.

She shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the big day. Her post read, "GRAMMY day is here and what a total dream to be dressed in custom @dior."

She completed her look with statement jewellery, which included a stunning armlet, bangles, rings and earrings. She tied her hair in a bun, that accentuated the outfit, and opted for a minimal make-up look.

Shankar, who is the daughter of music legend Pandit Ravi Shankar, received two Grammy nominations this year, bringing her total Grammy nominations to 11.

Her album ‘Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn’ was nominated in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. She also earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for her featured role on Jacob Collier's song “A Rock Somewhere”, which also includes vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, who bagged her first nomination this year.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej was also nominated for 'Break of Dawn', marking his fourth nomination.

The 2025 Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event is also raising funds to support wildfire relief efforts in L.A.

Beyonce led the nominations this year with 11 nods, while Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish each had seven. Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan were also among the top nominees.

(With inputs from ANI)