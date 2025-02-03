Grammys 2025: Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon wins award for album 'Triveni'

The prestigious musical awards night, organised by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Chandrika Tandon (R) won the award along with her collaborators Eru Matsumoto and Wouter Kellerman (Pic: AFP)

Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon has won an award at the 67th edition of Grammys for the album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category.

Tandon, also a global business leader and the older sister of former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, won the award along with her collaborators South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

"Music is love, music is light, and music is laughter and let's all be surrounded by love, light, and laughter. Thank you for the music, and thank you to everyone who makes music," she said in the award acceptance speech.

This was Tandon's second Grammy nomination after 2009's "Soul Call" and first win.

"It feels amazing," said the musician, who grew up in Chennai, in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after winning the Grammy.

Other nominees in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category were: Ricky Kej for 'Break of Dawn', Ryuichi Sakamoto for 'Opus', Anoushka Shankar for 'Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn' and Radhika Vekaria for 'Warriors Of Light'.

"We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians who were nominated with us," she added.

‘Triveni’ signifies the confluence of three holy Indian rivers – Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. Building on its name, the album is a collaboration of three artists Tandon, Kellerman and Matsumoto who represent diverse cultures.

Released on August 30, 2024, each of the seven tracks on 'Triveni' tells its own story while contributing to its overarching theme of healing resonance. The songs are: ‘Pathway to Light’, ‘Chant in A’, ‘Journey Within’, ‘Aether's Serenade’, ‘Ancient Moon’, ‘Open Sky’, and ‘Seeking Shakti’.

According to Tandon's official website, the album weaves ancient Vedic chants with melodic flute and resonant cello, creating a reflective soundscape that fosters mindfulness, self-discovery and connection.

Indian-origin artists nominated for Grammys 2025

Ricky Kej, an Indian musician and three-time Grammy winner, was nominated for his album ‘Break of Dawn’. Other Indian or Indian-origin artists among the nominees were Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal, Chandrika Tandon, Radhika Vekaria and Noshir Mody.

(With inputs from PTI)