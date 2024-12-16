The legendary Indian tabla player and composer passed away on December 15 leaving a void in hearts of many Indians and people around the world. In the music fraternity, Anoushka Shankar reacted to the news on Instagram calling it 'devastating'

Anoushka Shankar reacting to the news of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's passing also said, 'some of us have lost a beloved'. Photo Courtesy: mid-day file pic

Listen to this article Zakir Hussain passes away: Anoushka Shankar says 'we have lost one of the greatest' x 00:00

Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away early in San Fransisco in the US on December 15 leaving many people really sad around the world. Among the many to react has been British-American sitar player and musician Anoushka Shankar who expressed her grief on social media hours after the news of his death was confirmed by the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shankar, who is the daughter of legendary Indian sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, wrote on her Instagram, "Dear God, may he rest in peace. He has now passed away approx 1.5 hours ago surrounded by family. Sending them all the love in the world to get through this. We have lost one of the Greatest. Some of us have lost a beloved. It is devastating."

Earlier in the day, amid many news reports of his passing away being circulated on social media, he stated, "Please stop posting about Zakir Uncle's demise. He is in critical condition but passed yet. Please pray for him and his family and stop printing inaccurate news."



Interestingly, Hussain has also collaborated with her father during their lifetime, leading to a close family bond.

Hussain passed away due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at 5.12 am, a family representative confirmed to mid-day, after he was admitted to the hospital last week.