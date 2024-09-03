Tiafoe storms into 3rd straight quarters; Zverev through too

Tiafoe lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in that round in 2022, and was eliminated last year in the quarter-finals by Ben Shelton.

Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the third straight year, beating Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3.

The No. 20 seed will attempt to match the best Grand Slam result of his career when he faces No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday for a berth in the semi-finals.

Tiafoe lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in that round in 2022, and was eliminated last year in the quarter-finals by Ben Shelton.

Meanwhile, Former runner-up Alexander Zverev reached the quarter-finals for a fourth time to set-up a rematch of his tense Wimbledon clash against Taylor Fritz.

German fourth seed Zverev defeated Brandon Nakashima of the United States 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to record the 450th win of his career.

