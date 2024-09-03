World No. 2 Sabalenka beats Mertens to enter last eight

Sabalenka hit an impressive 41 winners and saved all eight break points she faced

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her win on Sunday. Pic/AP; PTI

Aryna Sabalenka eased into the US Open quarter-finals for a fourth successive season on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens of Belgium.

World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Sabalenka was runner-up to Coco Gauff in last year’s final in New York after also making the semi-finals in 2021 and 2022.

Sabalenka hit an impressive 41 winners and saved all eight break points she faced. She will face China’s Olympic champ Zheng Qinwen next.

