World No 2 Sabalenka beats Mertens to enter last eight

Updated on: 03 September,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Sabalenka hit an impressive 41 winners and saved all eight break points she faced

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her win on Sunday. Pic/AP; PTI

Aryna Sabalenka eased into the US Open quarter-finals for a fourth successive season on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens of Belgium. 


Also Read: India eye fresh start under new coach Manolo



World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Sabalenka was runner-up to Coco Gauff in last year’s final in New York after also making the semi-finals in 2021 and 2022.


Sabalenka hit an impressive 41 winners and saved all eight break points she faced. She will face China’s Olympic champ Zheng Qinwen next.

