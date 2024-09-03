India eye fresh start under new coach Manolo

The coach has termed the tournament a dress rehearsal for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Manolo Marquez

Seeking to put the heartbreak in the World Cup Qualifiers behind, the Indian men’s football team will look to start from scratch under new head coach Manolo Marquez when it faces Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup opener here on Tuesday.

The coach has termed the tournament a dress rehearsal for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. “The target of playing these games in September, October and November is to prepare for the more important thing — the Asian Cup qualifiers, the first game of which is in March,” the Spaniard said.

