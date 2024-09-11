Breaking News
UEFA Nations League: France turn it around

Updated on: 11 September,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Lyon
AFP |

Top

After disappointing 1-3 loss to Italy, Les Bleus boss Deschamps pleased with team’s strong 2-0 win over Belgium; Haaland strikes as Norway beat Austria

France’s Ousmane Dembele (second from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Belgium in their UEFA Nations League match at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon on Monday. Pic/AFP

Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele scored the goals as France bounced back from a disappointing home loss to Italy at the weekend by beating Belgium 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Monday. 


It was not a full-strength French team that took to the field for the game in Lyon, with captain Kylian Mbappe dropping out as one of eight changes made by coach Didier Deschamps. 



Didier DeschampsDidier Deschamps


France lost 3-1 to Italy in Paris on Friday despite taking the lead inside 13 seconds, while Belgium came into this match fresh from beating Israel by the same scoreline. 

Also read: Mbappe confident of France return after Euro flop show

Restless in first 20 minutes 

The outcome was a source of some relief for Deschamps after his side performed poorly against Italy. “Obviously, I am really happy with our reaction, and what we were able to do against a very good Belgium side who posed us problems in the first 20 minutes, maybe because we were a bit restless given the context,” said the coach, whose name was jeered by some parts of the crowd when the teams were announced. 

“But our performance on Friday was not the worst and I am not going to say everything is now wonderful, that everything has been fixed,” he added. 
This game was a repeat of the Euro 2024 last-16 tie which France won 1-0 in Duesseldorf thanks to a late own goal during what was nevertheless a poor campaign. 

Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring v Austria in Oslo yesterday. Pic/Getty ImagesNorway’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring v Austria in Oslo yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Les Bleus went ahead here just before the half-hour mark, Kolo Muani applying the finish after Dembele’s mishit shot was pushed out by Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels. 

A Belgian side captained by Kevin De Bruyne could not find an equaliser and France scored again on 57 minutes thanks to a fine individual effort by Dembele. The Paris Saint-Germain winger skipped inside from the right wing before blasting a shot into the net on his left foot. 

Mbappe comes on late

Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Michael Olise were among the players who came off the bench for France in the second half, as they saw out a victory which will boost confidence after the defeat by Italy. 

In Group B3, Norway beat Austria 2-1 in Oslo as Manchester City star Haaland fired in the winner 10 minutes from time. Felix Myhre gave Norway an early lead only for Marcel Sabitzer of Borussia Dortmund to equalise for Austria before the break. However, Haaland showed trademark strength inside the box to hold off his marker and fire in the winner, with the goal given after a long VAR check for a possible offside.

