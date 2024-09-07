Mbappe confident of France return after Euro flop show

It was a poor tournament in particular for Mbappe, who suffered a broken nose in France’s opening game and only scored one goal, a penalty in a group-stage draw with Poland

Kylian Mbappe returns to action for France for the first time since Euro 2024 in Friday’s UEFA Nations League clash against Italy, with the superstar forward insisting he is not dwelling on that disappointing campaign.

The 25-year-old will lead France in the heavyweight encounter in Paris as Les Bleus take to the field again, two months on from losing to eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals at the Euros.

It was a poor tournament in particular for Mbappe, who suffered a broken nose in France’s opening game and only scored one goal, a penalty in a group-stage draw with Poland.

It was put to the new Real Madrid signing that he might be keen to make up for that in the match at the Parc des Princes and Monday’s meeting with Belgium, but Mbappe dismissed that suggestion. “Maybe it comes with age, but I have learned that it is not about revenge,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“Everything is a process, and what went well or not so well last year will help me this year.”

The Nations League is the next objective for Didier Deschamps and his team, before qualifying for the 2026 World Cup begins this year. Mbappe and France, who will also face Israel in League A, Group 2, won the Nations League in 2021, when they defeated Spain in the final in Milan.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player admitted, however, that he was not sure how to feel about the tournament.

