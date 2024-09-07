Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Bergwijn lashes out at Dutch boss Koeman

Bergwijn lashes out at Dutch boss Koeman

Updated on: 07 September,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Bergwijn made his Netherlands debut in 2018 under current head coach Ronald Koeman and has gone on to represent the Oranjes on 35 occasions

Bergwijn lashes out at Dutch boss Koeman

Steven Bergwijn

Listen to this article
Bergwijn lashes out at Dutch boss Koeman
x
00:00

Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn completed his switch from Ajax to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad earlier this week, following which, Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman had stated Bergwijn’s time with the national team is over due to a lack of sporting ambition.


Also Read: Ron on a roll!



The forward has now hit back at the head coach, stating he does not want to play for Koeman anymore. “I don’t even want to play for this manager anymore. I won’t play for someone who portrays me like he has done in the media. He could have called me, hear my side of the story. How can he say such things without talking to me?,” said Bergwijn to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.


Bergwijn made his Netherlands debut in 2018 under current head coach Ronald Koeman and has gone on to represent the Oranjes on 35 occasions. He has also scored eight goals and provided three assists in these outings. Ajax will receive a transfer fee of over 21 million euros from the Saudi Arabian club.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK