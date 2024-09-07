Bergwijn made his Netherlands debut in 2018 under current head coach Ronald Koeman and has gone on to represent the Oranjes on 35 occasions

Steven Bergwijn

Listen to this article Bergwijn lashes out at Dutch boss Koeman x 00:00

Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn completed his switch from Ajax to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad earlier this week, following which, Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman had stated Bergwijn’s time with the national team is over due to a lack of sporting ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ron on a roll!

The forward has now hit back at the head coach, stating he does not want to play for Koeman anymore. “I don’t even want to play for this manager anymore. I won’t play for someone who portrays me like he has done in the media. He could have called me, hear my side of the story. How can he say such things without talking to me?,” said Bergwijn to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Bergwijn made his Netherlands debut in 2018 under current head coach Ronald Koeman and has gone on to represent the Oranjes on 35 occasions. He has also scored eight goals and provided three assists in these outings. Ajax will receive a transfer fee of over 21 million euros from the Saudi Arabian club.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever