Indian women’s team lose 0-6 to Netherlands

Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari lost 51-52, 49-54, 48-53 to the Dutch team in what was a disastrous performance.

India’s Deepika Kumari. Pic/AFP

Indian women’s archery team endured a forgettable outing as they went down 0-6 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday.

Ankita and Deepika were the weakest links in the team as they failed to live up to the expectations.

In archery, the highest score by a team in a set is awarded two set points, while a draw get one set point each.

