Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indian womens team lose 0 6 to Netherlands

Indian women’s team lose 0-6 to Netherlands

Updated on: 29 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari lost 51-52, 49-54, 48-53 to the Dutch team in what was a disastrous performance.

Indian women’s team lose 0-6 to Netherlands

India’s Deepika Kumari. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Indian women’s team lose 0-6 to Netherlands
x
00:00

Indian women’s archery team endured a forgettable outing as they went down 0-6 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday.


Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari lost 51-52, 49-54, 48-53 to the Dutch team in what was a disastrous performance. 



Ankita and Deepika were the weakest links in the team as they failed to live up to the expectations.


In archery, the highest score by a team in a set is awarded two set points, while a draw get one set point each.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india deepika kumari 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK