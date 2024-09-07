After 900th career goal in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia, Cristiano says he breaks records because they haunt him

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Croatia in Lisbon on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Ron on a roll! x 00:00

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal for club and country, a feat which has never been done before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner scored Portugal’s second goal during their 2-1 win over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League group fixture. Following the tremendous achievement, Ronaldo stated that he does not break records but rather ‘they haunt him.’

“900 goals seems like any other milestone, but only I know how hard it is to work every day to score your 900th goal. It’s a unique milestone in my career. I don’t break records they haunt me,” said Ronaldo in the post-match interview.

Also Read: "Sportspersons too must go in for regular cardiac check-ups", Dr Ajit Desai

Ronaldo’s goal proved to be the difference maker on the night and helped Portugal to get off to a winning start in their Nations League Group A campaign. It was his 131st goal for the 2016 Euro winners.

The Al-Nassr forward fell down to his knees after scoring from the edge of the six-yard box in celebration of his milestone and was emotional from the overwhelming moment of having the honour to do it in his home country.

Although it remains unsure when Ronaldo’s international career may come to an end with the Portuguese having recently admitted that it will be ‘spontaneous decision,’ the 39-year old went on to state he is not motivated to win trophies for the national team anymore.

“Portugal winning Euros is equivalent to winning a World Cup. I’ve already won two trophies for Portugal that I really wanted. I’m not motivated by that. I’m motivated by enjoying football and the records come naturally,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever