"Sportspersons too must go in for regular cardiac check-ups", Dr Ajit Desai

Dr Ajit Desai

Sports-loving senior cardiologist Dr Ajit Desai was thrilled to be in Paris, the host city of the 2024 Summer Olympics and the ongoing Paralympics.

However, he didn’t land up in the French city to watch the quadrennial event but to be part of the Paris Course on Revascularisation (PCR) as a Faculty.

“The PCR meeting is one of the largest interventional cardiology meets with almost 6,000 delegates from all over the world.

“We [group of Indian doctors] were invited as India Live participants to discuss the management of advanced diseases [blockages] in the coronaries of Indian patients.

“Indian patients have advanced extensive blockages at a younger age primarily due to high incidence of Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, smoking, tobacco consumption, unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise and stress,” said Dr Desai.

When asked why active sportspersons suffer cardiac issues and at times, even lose their lives, Dr Desai remarked: “Sportspersons who work out regularly are at an advantage to achieve better cardiac fitness. However, in view of the high incidence of diabetes and hypertension in our country, one must periodically check your blood sugar and blood pressure levels. This is particularly important if anyone has a history of heart attacks in the family. Sportspersons too must go in for regular cardiac check-ups which involve ECG, stress test or 2D Echocardiogram. A healthy diet along with the particular sporting activity will serve as a big facilitator for good cardiovascular fitness.”

Dr Desai, 71, a two-time World Masters badminton silver medallist, earned his medals at Melbourne in 2002 and Edmonton in 2005.