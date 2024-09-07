Breaking News
Indian canoe sprinters qualify for semi finals

Indian canoe sprinters qualify for semi-finals

Updated on: 07 September,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

While Prachi and Pooja Ojha clocked 1:06.83 and 1:16.09 in women’s va’a single 200m VL2 heat 1 and KL1 200m heat 2 respectively, Yash came up with a timing of 1:03.27 in men’s KL 200m heat

Representational images. Pic/iStock

India’s Prachi Yadav and Yash Kumar qualified for the semi-finals of women’s VL2 200m and men’s KL1 200m after finishing fourth and sixth in their respective heats at the Paris Paralympics here on Friday.


While Prachi and Pooja Ojha clocked 1:06.83 and 1:16.09 in women’s va’a single 200m VL2 heat 1 and KL1 200m heat 2 respectively, Yash came up with a timing of 1:03.27 in men’s KL 200m heat.


The semi-finals will take place on Saturday. Winner of each heat qualify directly for the final, while the remainder goes to the semifinals. The three fastest athlete of each semifinal make it to the final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Paris Paralympics 2024

