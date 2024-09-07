Indian canoe sprinters qualify for semi-finals

While Prachi and Pooja Ojha clocked 1:06.83 and 1:16.09 in women’s va’a single 200m VL2 heat 1 and KL1 200m heat 2 respectively, Yash came up with a timing of 1:03.27 in men’s KL 200m heat

India’s Prachi Yadav and Yash Kumar qualified for the semi-finals of women’s VL2 200m and men’s KL1 200m after finishing fourth and sixth in their respective heats at the Paris Paralympics here on Friday.

While Prachi and Pooja Ojha clocked 1:06.83 and 1:16.09 in women’s va’a single 200m VL2 heat 1 and KL1 200m heat 2 respectively, Yash came up with a timing of 1:03.27 in men’s KL 200m heat.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday. Winner of each heat qualify directly for the final, while the remainder goes to the semifinals. The three fastest athlete of each semifinal make it to the final.

