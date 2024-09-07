Rachit strikes as Holy Family stun St Lawrence in semis

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 September,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

St Lawrence tried hard to get the equaliser, but Holy Family’s deep defender Sahil Bhosale was relentless and negated any threat that came their way

Holy Family’s Rachit Madhav (left) in a tussle with St Lawrence’s Kshitij Hasam in Borivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

Churning out a strong defensive display, Holy Family High School (Andheri) booked their place in the boys U-16 second division final, beating an in-form St Lawrence High School (Borivli) by a solitary goal in the first semi-final at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Friday.


After a goalless first half, Holy Family struck immediately after resumption. The speedy Rachit Madhav latched on to a long clearance down the centre and did well to evade the challenge of St Lawrence’s centre-back Ronak Kanojia before slotting home.



Also Read: Time And Tide tipped


St Lawrence tried hard to get the equaliser, but Holy Family’s deep defender Sahil Bhosale was relentless and negated any threat that came their way.

In the summit clash on September 19, Holy Family will face Gokuldham High School (Goregaon), who got past Hiranandani Foundation 4-3 via tie-breaker in the second semi-final after it was 1-1 at the end of regulation time. 

Shubham Sahoo, Rohit Jadhav, Dhanush Nair and Sanidhya Pawar were on target for Golkuldham while Hiranandani scored through Namish Mahadik, Aarav Choudhary and Preehan Shetty.

