However, there is another horse in the fray, Market King (who has now shifted base to trainer Imtiaz Sait after the sad demise of his master SK Sunderji) who may put up a bold show despite running after a gap of five months. My vote goes to Time And Tide

Representational pic

Listen to this article Time And Tide tipped x 00:00

The Gr 3, Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card, promises to be an exciting contest. Going by the current form, Time And Tide and Miss American Pie appear to be the main contenders, and the outcome will depend on whether the former can concede a sizable chunk of weight (7.5 kg) to the latter. However, there is another horse in the fray, Market King (who has now shifted base to trainer Imtiaz Sait after the sad demise of his master SK Sunderji) who may put up a bold show despite running after a gap of five months. My vote goes to Time And Tide.

ADVERTISEMENT

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Jaidev Trophy- Div II (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1000m)

Northern Singer 1, Mojo 2, House Of Lords 3.

Star Future Plate (Class II; 2400m)

Big Red 1, Exuma 2.

Also Read: After missing 100m medal by a whisker, Simran tops heat to enter 200m final

SK Sunderji Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Christophany 1, Art Collector 2, Liam 3.

Dinkoo N Chenoy Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Timeless Vision 1. Marcus 2, Celestina 3.

September Handicap (For 3y, Class IV; 1600m)

Lord Eric 1, Regina Memorabilis 2, Come September 3.

Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Time And Tide 1, Miss American Pie 2, Market King 3.

Jaidev Trophy- Div I (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1000m)

Superimpose 1, Fidato 2, Fiery Red 3.

Ishpingo Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1600m)

Marlboro Man 1, Prince O' War 2, Toofaan 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Hilma Klint (1-5), Saifa (5-8) & Champagne Smile (7-10)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races