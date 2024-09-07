Breaking News
Time And Tide tipped

Updated on: 07 September,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

However, there is another horse in the fray, Market King (who has now shifted base to trainer Imtiaz Sait after the sad demise of his master SK Sunderji) who may put up a bold show despite running after a gap of five months. My vote goes to Time And Tide

Time And Tide tipped

The Gr 3, Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card, promises to be an exciting contest. Going by the current form, Time And Tide and Miss American Pie appear to be the main contenders, and the outcome will depend on whether the former can concede a sizable chunk of weight (7.5 kg) to the latter. However, there is another horse in the fray, Market King (who has now shifted base to trainer Imtiaz Sait after the sad demise of his master SK Sunderji) who may put up a bold show despite running after a gap of five months. My vote goes to Time And Tide.


First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:



Jaidev Trophy- Div II (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1000m)
Northern Singer 1, Mojo 2, House Of Lords 3.


Star Future Plate (Class II; 2400m)
Big Red 1, Exuma 2.

SK Sunderji Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Christophany 1, Art Collector 2, Liam 3.

Dinkoo N Chenoy Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Timeless Vision 1. Marcus 2, Celestina 3.

September Handicap (For 3y, Class IV; 1600m)
Lord Eric 1, Regina Memorabilis 2, Come September 3.

Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)
Time And Tide 1, Miss American Pie 2, Market King 3.

Jaidev Trophy- Div I (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1000m)
Superimpose 1, Fidato 2, Fiery Red 3.

Ishpingo Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1600m)
Marlboro Man 1, Prince O' War 2, Toofaan 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Hilma Klint (1-5), Saifa (5-8) & Champagne Smile (7-10)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races

