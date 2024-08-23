Breaking News
Nine-year-old girl raped in Ambernath, one held
Mumbai potholes, roads to be fixed before Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC
Congress protests in Mumbai, demands JPC probe
ABVP condemns ban on Progressive Students Forum by TISS
After over 10 days of protests, MARD calls off strike
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Treat tipped for mid day Trophy

Treat tipped for mid-day Trophy

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

My vote goes to Treat, trained by Imtiaz Sait and to be ridden by Neeraj Rawal

Treat tipped for mid-day Trophy

Representational images

Listen to this article
Treat tipped for mid-day Trophy
x
00:00

Exactly nine Class IV horses will line up for the mid-day Trophy (1600m) at the Pune racetrack on Friday, and the winner is expected to emerge from the quintet of Bugatti, Treat, Rush, The General and Discipline. My vote goes to Treat, trained by Imtiaz Sait and to be ridden by Neeraj Rawal.


First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:



Race Mirror Trophy (For 4y&o, Class V; 1000m)
Moment Of Madness 1, Moonlight Kiss 2, Khaleesi 3.


Indiarace.com Trophy (Class III; 2000m)
Big Red 1, Eaton Square 2, Angelo 3.

Also Read: "Jasprit Bumrah is brilliant across all three formats at the moment": Tim Southee

Racingpulse.in Trophy (Class III; 1200m)
Fighton 1, Malet Spring 2, Eloquent 3.

Times Of India Trophy (Class II; 1600m)
Tehani 1, El Greco 2, Vincent Van Gogh 3.

Hindu Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Escape Velocity 1, Ocean 2, Sachiko 3.

Mid-Day Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Treat 1, The General 2, Rush 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Fighton (3-2)
Upsets: Memphis (5-11) & Bugatti (6-1)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK