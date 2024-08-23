My vote goes to Treat, trained by Imtiaz Sait and to be ridden by Neeraj Rawal

Representational images

Listen to this article Treat tipped for mid-day Trophy x 00:00

Exactly nine Class IV horses will line up for the mid-day Trophy (1600m) at the Pune racetrack on Friday, and the winner is expected to emerge from the quintet of Bugatti, Treat, Rush, The General and Discipline. My vote goes to Treat, trained by Imtiaz Sait and to be ridden by Neeraj Rawal.

ADVERTISEMENT

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Race Mirror Trophy (For 4y&o, Class V; 1000m)

Moment Of Madness 1, Moonlight Kiss 2, Khaleesi 3.

Indiarace.com Trophy (Class III; 2000m)

Big Red 1, Eaton Square 2, Angelo 3.

Also Read: "Jasprit Bumrah is brilliant across all three formats at the moment": Tim Southee

Racingpulse.in Trophy (Class III; 1200m)

Fighton 1, Malet Spring 2, Eloquent 3.

Times Of India Trophy (Class II; 1600m)

Tehani 1, El Greco 2, Vincent Van Gogh 3.

Hindu Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Escape Velocity 1, Ocean 2, Sachiko 3.

Mid-Day Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)

Treat 1, The General 2, Rush 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Fighton (3-2)

Upsets: Memphis (5-11) & Bugatti (6-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 3,4,5

Tanala pool: All races