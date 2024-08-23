Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article

"Jasprit Bumrah is brilliant across all three formats at the moment": Tim Southee

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

He’s brilliant across all three at the moment. I don’t think there’s anyone that he’s better in,” said Southee

Tim Southee. Pic/AFP

New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee has said that India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant in his showings across all three formats and added the pacer has been a force to reckon with since his return from a back injury which kept him 11 months away from the game.


"Rishabh Pant has got the thirst for victory": Matthew Hayden



“He’s [Bumrah] probably more experienced, he probably had that time where he was injured to come back and be recharged, refreshed and I think we’ve just seen a great version of Bumrah across all three formats. He’s brilliant across all three at the moment. I don’t think there’s anyone that he’s better in,” said Southee.


