"Rishabh Pant has got the thirst for victory": Matthew Hayden

Rishabh Pant. Pic/AFP

Batting great Matthew Hayden feels Rishabh Pant will be a key player for India when they travel to Australia for a five-Test series later this year owing to his “muscle memory and thirst for victory” that made him such a sensation during the team’s previous tour Down Under.

The eagerly-anticipated five-Test series starts on November 22 at Perth. “Guys like Pant have got a muscle memory and the thirst for victory.

“He was such a key player last time he played there and the Australian public loved him as well, because of the nature of the way he played his game,” Hayden said on the sidelines of Ceat Cricket Rating Awards on Wednesday.

