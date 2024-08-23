Breaking News
Nine-year-old girl raped in Ambernath, one held
Mumbai potholes, roads to be fixed before Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC
Congress protests in Mumbai, demands JPC probe
ABVP condemns ban on Progressive Students Forum by TISS
After over 10 days of protests, MARD calls off strike
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rishabh Pant has got the thirst for victory Matthew Hayden

"Rishabh Pant has got the thirst for victory": Matthew Hayden

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The eagerly-anticipated five-Test series starts on November 22 at Perth. “Guys like Pant have got a muscle memory and the thirst for victory

Rishabh Pant. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
"Rishabh Pant has got the thirst for victory": Matthew Hayden
x
00:00

Batting great Matthew Hayden feels Rishabh Pant will be a key player for India when they travel to Australia for a five-Test series later this year owing to his “muscle memory and thirst for victory” that made him such a sensation during the team’s previous tour Down Under.


Also Read: England take lead over Sri Lanka thanks to unbeaten 72 by Jamie Smith



The eagerly-anticipated five-Test series starts on November 22 at Perth. “Guys like Pant have got a muscle memory and the thirst for victory. 


“He was such a key player last time he played there and the Australian public loved him as well, because of the nature of the way he played his game,” Hayden said on the sidelines of Ceat Cricket Rating Awards on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rishabh Pant India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK