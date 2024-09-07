Breaking News
After missing 100m medal by a whisker, Simran tops heat to enter 200m final

Updated on: 07 September,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

As per rule, the winner of each heat qualify to Final A. The T12 classification in the Paralympics is for athletes with visual impairments

After missing 100m medal by a whisker, Simran tops heat to enter 200m final

Simran Sharma. Pic/SAI Media

Indian track and field athlete Simran Sharma topped her heat and entered the semi-finals of the women’s 200m T12 event at the Paris Paralympics here on Friday.
Simran, who is the reigning world champion, topped her heat with a timing of 25.41s to make the semi-finals.


As per rule, the winner of each heat qualify to Final A. The T12 classification in the Paralympics is for athletes with visual impairments. Simran was born prematurely and spent the next 10 weeks in an incubator where it was discovered that she is visually impaired.


Coached by her husband Gajendra Singh, who works for the Army Service Corps, she trains at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. On Thursday, Simran missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the Women’s 100m T12 final. Simran clocked 12.31 seconds in the four-player final after being hampered by a slow start.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Paralympics athletics sports news Sports Update

