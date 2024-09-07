Breaking News
Padikkal, Iyer help India ‘D’ extend lead to 202

Updated on: 07 September,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Anantapur
PTI

Top

Devdutt Padikkal and Shreyas Iyer

Fluent fifties from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal saw India ‘D’ stretch their lead to 202 runs against India ‘C’ on the second day of their Duleep Trophy match here on Friday.


Seeking an India comeback, Iyer struck 54 off 44 balls and laced his innings with nine fours and a six, while Padikkal compiled a 56-run knock off 70 balls, hitting eight boundaries during his stay in the middle.



Also Read: Rajasthan Royals appoints Rahul Dravid as their new head coach


At stumps, India ‘D’ were 206-8 in their second innings with Axar Patel (11 off 37 balls) and Harshit Rana at the crease. Rana is yet to open his account, and will look to support the experienced Axar on the third day as India ‘C’ look to extend their lead further.

Young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the star for India C, returning figures of 5-30 in 15 overs, including the wickets of Padikkal and Ricky Bhui, who was trapped in front for a vital 91-ball 44.

Brief scores
India ‘D’ 164 & 206-8 (D Padikkal 56, S Iyer 54, R Bhui 44; M Suthar 5-30, V Vyshak 2-51) v India ‘C’ 168 (B Indrajith 72; H Rana 4-33, S Jain 2-16, A Patel 2-46)

