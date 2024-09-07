Dravid’s tenure as India’s head coach ended in June with the team winning the T20 World Cup for the second time. Dravid has coached Rajasthan Royals earlier in 2014

Rahul Dravid. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rajasthan Royals appoints Rahul Dravid as their new head coach x 00:00

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was on Friday announced as head coach of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals on a multi-year contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Praveen leaps for gold!

Dravid’s tenure as India’s head coach ended in June with the team winning the T20 World Cup for the second time. Dravid has coached Rajasthan Royals earlier in 2014.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever