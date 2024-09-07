Rajasthan Royals appoints Rahul Dravid as their new head coach

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 September,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Dravid’s tenure as India’s head coach ended in June with the team winning the T20 World Cup for the second time. Dravid has coached Rajasthan Royals earlier in 2014

Rahul Dravid. Pic/AFP

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was on Friday announced as head coach of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals on a multi-year contract.


Dravid’s tenure as India’s head coach ended in June with the team winning the T20 World Cup for the second time. Dravid has coached Rajasthan Royals earlier in 2014.


