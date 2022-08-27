MSSA: St Lawrence earn thrilling win over Podar

Amit Vikrant Vichare, the livewire in the St Lawrence attack, beat Podar goalkeeper Devansh Patel with a firm shot in the second minute on resumption

Ethan D’Souza of Utpal Shanghvi Global School, Juhu (left), celebrates after scoring against SVKM JV Parekh International School (Vile Parle) during an inter-school match at the St Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

St Lawrence High School (Borivli) scored in the second half to snatch a thrilling 1-0 win against RN Podar School (Santacruz) in a boys’ under-16 Division-III league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivli, on Friday. Amit Vikrant Vichare, the livewire in the St Lawrence attack, beat Podar goalkeeper Devansh Patel with a firm shot in the second minute on resumption.



The Podar lads tried their best to find an equaliser, but some stout defending ensured St Lawrence came out trumps to pick crucial three points. Later in the day, Utpal Shanghvi Global School (Juhu) maintained their winning run and blanked SVKM JV Parekh International School (Vile Parle) 3-0 in a Group C encounter.

Dashing striker Ethan Malcolm D’Souza scored a brace while Rohan Kamraj netted one to seal Utpal Shanghvi’s win.

