Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Mumbai: Missing autistic teen found in nullah
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > MSSA St Lawrence earn thrilling win over Podar

MSSA: St Lawrence earn thrilling win over Podar

Updated on: 27 August,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Amit Vikrant Vichare, the livewire in the St Lawrence attack, beat Podar goalkeeper Devansh Patel with a firm shot in the second minute on resumption

MSSA: St Lawrence earn thrilling win over Podar

Ethan D’Souza of Utpal Shanghvi Global School, Juhu (left), celebrates after scoring against SVKM JV Parekh International School (Vile Parle) during an inter-school match at the St Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble


St Lawrence High School (Borivli) scored in the second half to snatch a thrilling 1-0 win against RN Podar School (Santacruz) in a boys’ under-16 Division-III league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivli, on Friday. Amit Vikrant Vichare, the livewire in the St Lawrence attack, beat Podar goalkeeper Devansh Patel with a firm shot in the second minute on resumption.

Also Read: FIFA lifts ban on AIFF, all clear to host Women's U-17 World Cup


The Podar lads tried their best to find an equaliser, but some stout defending ensured St Lawrence came out trumps to pick crucial three points. Later in the day, Utpal Shanghvi Global School (Juhu) maintained their winning run and blanked SVKM JV Parekh International School (Vile Parle) 3-0 in a Group C encounter. 

Dashing striker Ethan Malcolm D’Souza scored a brace while Rohan Kamraj netted one to seal Utpal Shanghvi’s win.


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
MSSA football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK