In Pic: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar made headlines after their sister, Sonu Kakkar, put out a post announcing that she is cutting all ties with her siblings. Now, amidst the controversy surrounding their personal lives, Neha has given the cutest gift to Tony Kakkar by inking his initials on her arm. While Neha inked Tony’s initials, their sister Sonu has unfollowed both of them on social media.

Neha Kakkar’s special tattoo for Tony Kakkar

In a clip that Neha shared on her social media, she was seen getting the tattoo done on her arm, claiming that the process was extremely painful.

The tattoo showcases two hands making a pinky promise, symbolizing their strong bond, along with the initials of their names — 'NK' and 'TK' — written underneath. The singer revealed the tattoo to her brother during his birthday celebration. Elated after seeing the surprise, Tony couldn't stop admiring it.

A visibly stunned Tony shared that he wished everyone could have a sister like Neha. Neha was also heard saying in the video that whatever she is today, Tony has played a very big part in it.

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s rift with sister Sonu Kakkar

Last week, Neha and Tony's elder sister, Sonu, broke the internet as she announced that she has decided to break all ties with her siblings. Taking to her X (previously known as Twitter), Sonu posted a shocking statement that read, “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today."

As the post reached netizens, they started posting several questions in the comments section, asking the reason for her decision. Sonu later deleted the post, and ever since then, the entire family has remained silent regarding the subject.

Neha Kakkar’s recent controversies

Viral videos show Neha Kakkar in tears as she apologised to the audience. The singer can also be seen assuring the fuming crowd that she would make up for the lost time. "You have been sweet and patient, waiting for so long. I hate it. I have never made anyone wait in my entire life," Neha said.

Neha Kakkar, who has belted out hits such as Second Hand Jawaani, Sunny Sunny, Manali Trance, London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, started her journey in singing by participating in the second season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol.