Neha Kakkar has finally broken her silence over the Melbourne concert and shared a one-liner on her Instagram stories, which read, “Wait for the truth. You’ll regret for judging me so quickly"

Neha Kakkar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Neha Kakkar breaks silence after Melbourne concert row: ‘You’ll regret for judging me so quickly’ x 00:00

Popular singer Neha Kakkar faced backlash after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne. As the crowd grew restless, Neha broke down on stage and apologised to the audience. The Kala Chashma hitmaker has finally broken her silence over the issue and shared a one-liner on her Instagram stories, which read, “Wait for the truth. You’ll regret for judging me so quickly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Kakkar defends sister Neha

Neha’s brother, singer and composer Tony Kakkar, came to her defense. On Tuesday, Tony took to his Instagram account to share a statement that read, "Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements- booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?"

In another post, the singer simply wrote, "Artist maryada mein rahe, aur janta? (An artist should remain within their limits, but what about the public?)."

What happened at the Melbourne concert

Viral videos show Neha Kakkar in tears as she apologized to the audience. The singer can also be seen assuring the fuming crowd that she would make up for the lost time. "You have been sweet and patient, waiting for so long. I hate it. I have never made anyone wait in my entire life," Neha said.

"I was so worried about what would happen. It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening. Since you have taken out your precious time for me, I will make you all dance," she added."

Neha Kakkar, who has belted out hits such as 'Second Hand Jawaani', 'Sunny Sunny', 'Manali Trance', 'London Thumakda', 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', started her journey in singing by participating in the second season of the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol'.

Apart from playback singing, she has been a part of several television reality shows as a judge, including 'Indian Idol' and 'Superstar Singer' season 3.

On the personal front, Neha married Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi. This celebration was later followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. For the unversed, their love story began on the set of their music video, Nehu Da Vyah.