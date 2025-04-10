Retired police officer Hemant Bavdhankar, whose team captured Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attacks, says all conspirators must be tried in Indian courts and given the death penalty to bring justice to victims and martyrs

Hotel Taj on fire during the 26/11 attacks

A former police officer, whose team played a pivotal role in capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, stated on Thursday that all those involved in the planning and execution of the 26/11 attacks should be tried in Indian courts and given the death penalty.

Retired officer Hemant Bavdhankar, speaking to PTI, extended his congratulations to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the successful extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the Mumbai attacks, to India. Bavdhankar emphasised the importance of delivering justice not just to the victims but also to the police and armed forces personnel who laid down their lives to protect civilians during the three-day siege.

“Not only I, but all Indians believe that those accused in the 26/11 attacks must receive capital punishment after a trial here in India,” Bavdhankar told PTI.

He further added, “If we are able to punish all the accused persons involved in the conspiracy, it would be a form of justice for the martyrs and the innocent citizens who lost their lives or were injured during the attacks.”

Bavdhankar was a police inspector posted at Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai at the time of the attacks. His team was part of the nakabandi (roadblock) operation launched immediately after the terrorists struck key locations across the city on the night of November 26, 2008.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, a member of the team, displayed extraordinary bravery when he confronted terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail, who had hijacked a car. Armed only with a baton, Omble managed to grab hold of Kasab’s weapon and was gunned down in the process. His actions made it possible for Bavdhankar and his team to capture Kasab alive, while Abu Ismail was neutralised by police gunfire.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist from the group to be caught alive. He was later tried, convicted and hanged in 2012.

Ten heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan had infiltrated Mumbai via the Arabian Sea and launched coordinated attacks at multiple locations including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre. The 60 hour siege left 166 people dead, including several foreign nationals and members of the security forces.

