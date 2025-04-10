Not Dhoni, not Karthik — Jitesh Sharma reveals the name behind his love for wicketkeeping

Jitesh Sharma made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2016. Later, he was retained by the franchise in 2017 but did not get a chance to feature in the tournament. In the IPL 2025 auction, RCB acquired his services for Rs 11 crore

Jitesh Sharma (Pic: X/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma said that Australian legend Adam Gilchrist is the inspiration behind his love for donning the 'big gloves'.

"I think this love for wicketkeeping is because of Adam Gilchrist. The way he used to keep the ball so easily, the way he used to catch the ball, I was very inspired by that," said Jitesh Sharma.

He also stated that squatting and foot positioning are important factors of wicket-keeping. "In wicket keeping, there are some basics like squat position and ball of the feet," said Jitesh Sharma.

The right-hander believes that if his shoulder and knee are aligned in line, then the body always comes into a defensive position.

"These are some thumb rules. But for me, I always try that my shoulder and my knee should be like a box. Whenever I move, I should move like a box. If my head is near the ball, automatically my body will be behind it. So, my second of defence line will be active. I should be close to it. Like I am throwing the ball far away. So, I should go like this and catch the ball rather than like this," he concluded.

Jitesh Sharma made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2016. Later, he was retained by the franchise in 2017 but did not get a chance to feature in the tournament.

In IPL 2022, Punjab Kings bought him and the right-hander announced his arrival as a finisher.

Jitesh accumulated 234 runs at a strike rate of 163.64 in IPL 2022 and continued with a remarkable season in 2023, scoring 309 runs at a strike rate of 156. 06. His impactful performances as a finisher secured him his T20I debut.

In the IPL 2025 auction, RCB acquired his services for Rs. 11 crores. Having played four matches, the 31-year-old has garnered 85 runs with an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 184.

So far, having featured in 44 matches in IPL history, he has 31 catches and four stumpings registered to his name.

(With ANI Inputs)