Bhujbal said that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have to fight for their reservation in the courts

We should get our reservation, Chhagan Bhujbal (above) said. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Conduct nation-wide caste census, says Chhagan Bhujbal x 00:00

Senior Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday supported the demand for a caste census in the country, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, Bhujbal said that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have to fight for their reservation in the courts.

"We should get our reservation. Even now, the issue of our quota in local self-governing bodies is stuck in the Supreme Court," said Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader in the state representing the Yeola assembly constituency in Nashik district, according to the PTI.

"Conduct a caste census," the former Maharashtra minister said.

Over the last few years, opposition Congress has been vociferously demanding a nation-wide caste census, stating that it would ensure equal opportunities to all as per their population.

Win back support of OBCs, women: Rahul Gandhi to Congress leaders

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged his party leaders to win back the support of OBCs and women to help the party return to power, sources said, reported the PTI.

Addressing the extended Congress Working Committee here, he said the party has the support of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) but it is important to win back the support and confidence of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who comprise nearly 50 per cent of the population, including poorer sections, sources told the PTI.

He also called on the Congress leaders to focus on winning the support of women voters, who comprise half the population, according to the PTI.

During the discussion on the issue, Rahul Gandhi said that only the Congress has the capacity to take everyone together and it can ensure this.

The Congress has been calling for raising the 50 per cent cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs. It has also been demanding a nationwide caste census to ensure equal share for all according to their population, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The party has been raising the issue of social justice strongly and its agenda going forward is going to be reflected in the resolutions adopted at the AICC convention recently, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)