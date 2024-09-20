Breaking News
Playing against Rafa is a nightmare: Alcaraz

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

Top

Alcaraz will play doubles alongside German Alexander Zverev for Team Europe, with their first clash coming against Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton for Team World

Rafael Nadal; (right) Team Europe’s Carlos Alcaraz addresses the media in Berlin yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz has admitted to being starstruck when he first faced Rafael Nadal, saying that facing the 22-time Grand Slam champion was “kind of a nightmare.”


Speaking in Berlin on Thursday ahead of the Laver Cup, the 21-year-old Alcaraz reflected on his on-court battles with fellow Spaniard Nadal. “It was a huge thing when I played him for the first time,” said the World No. 3. “The other times for me were kind of a nightmare.” 



Also Read: Gauff splits with coach Gilbert


Alcaraz already has four Grand Slam titles, winning his first at the 2022 US Open in the same year Nadal won his most recent major at the French Open. Nadal, 38, was set to take the court alongside Alcaraz in Berlin, but pulled out due to his continued struggles with injury. “Playing against Rafa is always tough. Every time for me it was a privilege to share the court,” added Alcaraz. 

“Every time I faced him, I tried to be a good enough player to beat him.” There was speculation Nadal may retire from the sport at the Laver Cup, as great rival Roger Federer had done two years ago, but he is set to continue. 

Alcaraz will play doubles alongside German Alexander Zverev for Team Europe, with their first clash coming against Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton for Team World.

