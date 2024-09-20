Gauff splits with coach Gilbert

“Thank you @bgtennisnation ! We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!” Gauff posted on X, formerly known as Twitter

Coco Gauff. Pic/AFP

Coco Gauff, last year’s US Open champion, and coach Brad Gilbert announced on Wednesday they have split after 14 months together.

The move comes after the 20-year-old American was ousted in the round of 16 at Wimbledon, the Paris Olympics, the WTA Toronto event and the US Open and in her first match at Cincinnati in her last Open tuneup.

“Thank you @bgtennisnation ! We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!” Gauff posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sixth-ranked Gauff won last year at Washington and Cincinnati before capturing her first Grand Slam title at the US Open, becoming the first teen champion in New York since Serena Williams in 1999.

