Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gauff splits with coach Gilbert

Gauff splits with coach Gilbert

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

“Thank you @bgtennisnation ! We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!” Gauff posted on X, formerly known as Twitter

Gauff splits with coach Gilbert

Coco Gauff. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Gauff splits with coach Gilbert
x
00:00

Coco Gauff, last year’s US Open champion, and coach Brad Gilbert announced on Wednesday they have split after 14 months together. 


The move comes after the 20-year-old American was ousted in the round of 16 at Wimbledon, the Paris Olympics, the WTA Toronto event and the US Open and in her first match at Cincinnati in her last Open tuneup. 



Also Read: McLaren’s Norris on C’ship race: It’s Verstappen’s title to lose


“Thank you @bgtennisnation ! We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!” Gauff posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Sixth-ranked Gauff won last year at Washington and Cincinnati before capturing her first Grand Slam title at the US Open, becoming the first teen champion in New York since Serena Williams in 1999. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Coco Gauff us open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK