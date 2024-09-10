Breaking News
10 September,2024
Taylor Fritz. Pic/AFP

I let a lot of people down: Taylor Fritz on US Open final defeat
Taylor Fritz believes he “let a lot of people down” after failing in his dream to become the first American man in 21 years to capture a Grand Slam title.  Fritz was outclassed by World No.1 Jannik Sinner 3-6, 4-6, 5-7 in Sunday’s US Open final. Andy Roddick, in New York in 2003, remains the last US man to win a Grand Slam title. “I’m pretty upset with how I played. I feel like I almost let a lot of people down,” admitted Fritz, 26. 


Also Read: ‘Not easy, but I tried to focus’



“I’m pretty just disappointed in how I played, how I hit certain shots. It sucks. I just would have liked to have played better and given myself a better chance. It’s really disappointing right now. I feel like American fans have been wanting a men’s champion for a long time.” 


Fritz was always chasing this final, even when he served for the third set as Sinner went on to claim his second Grand Slam of the year after his maiden triumph in Australia. Fritz was the US first man since Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009 to reach a Grand Slam final, seeing off higher-ranked former runners-up Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev en route. He had beaten Sinner in their first meeting at Indian Wells in 2021.

