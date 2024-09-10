“I’m pretty just disappointed in how I played, how I hit certain shots. It sucks. I just would have liked to have played better and given myself a better chance

Taylor Fritz. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article I let a lot of people down: Taylor Fritz on US Open final defeat x 00:00

Taylor Fritz believes he “let a lot of people down” after failing in his dream to become the first American man in 21 years to capture a Grand Slam title. Fritz was outclassed by World No.1 Jannik Sinner 3-6, 4-6, 5-7 in Sunday’s US Open final. Andy Roddick, in New York in 2003, remains the last US man to win a Grand Slam title. “I’m pretty upset with how I played. I feel like I almost let a lot of people down,” admitted Fritz, 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ‘Not easy, but I tried to focus’

“I’m pretty just disappointed in how I played, how I hit certain shots. It sucks. I just would have liked to have played better and given myself a better chance. It’s really disappointing right now. I feel like American fans have been wanting a men’s champion for a long time.”

Fritz was always chasing this final, even when he served for the third set as Sinner went on to claim his second Grand Slam of the year after his maiden triumph in Australia. Fritz was the US first man since Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009 to reach a Grand Slam final, seeing off higher-ranked former runners-up Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev en route. He had beaten Sinner in their first meeting at Indian Wells in 2021.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever