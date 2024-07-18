Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud enter doubles semi-finals

Nadal and Ruud squeezed past France’s Theo Arribage and Roman Safiullin of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 to advance to the last four, winning the final three points of the match after being on the brink of defeat

Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud saved a match point in the deciding set tie-break to reach the Swedish Open semi-finals of the doubles in Bastad on Wednesday, hours after the Norwegian was knocked out of the singles.

“I think we had some fun. It was an emotional match at the end, a good level of tennis against two good players. We enjoy it, the crowd was amazing,” said Nadal, who is also competing in the singles tournament.

