Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud enter doubles semi-finals

Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud enter doubles semi-finals

Updated on: 19 July,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  Bastad (Sweden)
AFP |

Nadal and Ruud squeezed past France’s Theo Arribage and Roman Safiullin of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 to advance to the last four, winning the final three points of the match after being on the brink of defeat

Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP

Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud enter doubles semi-finals
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud saved a match point in the deciding set tie-break to reach the Swedish Open semi-finals of the doubles in Bastad on Wednesday, hours after the Norwegian was knocked out of the singles.


Also Read: "Focus will remain same as we prepare for the T20 WC": Harmanpreet Kaur


Nadal and Ruud squeezed past France’s Theo Arribage and Roman Safiullin of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 to advance to the last four, winning the final three points of the match after being on the brink of defeat. 


“I think we had some fun. It was an emotional match at the end, a good level of tennis against two good players. We enjoy it, the crowd was amazing,” said Nadal, who is also competing in the singles tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

