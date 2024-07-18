India begin Women’s Asia Cup title defence against arch-rivals Pakistan today; skipper Harmanpreet says focus is on preparing for upcoming T20 World Cup

Nepal skipper Indu Barma (extreme left), Thailand’s T Putthawong, Pakistan’s Nida Dar, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur, Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh’s Nigar Sultana, UAE’s Esha Oza and Malaysia’s Winifred Duraisingam (extreme right) with the Asia Cup in Dambulla yesterday

Listen to this article "Focus will remain same as we prepare for the T20 WC": Harmanpreet Kaur x 00:00

Seeking to continue their domination over teams in the sub-continent, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said they are using the Women’s Asia Cup as a platform to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The continental tournament, to held in the T20 format this year, begins here from Friday with India taking on traditional rivals Pakistan, while the World Cup will be hosted by Bangladesh later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s record against Pakistan, who they will face in their campaign opener, has also been stellar in the shortest format, with 11 wins against three defeats in 14 matches so far. “We always enjoy playing against Pakistan but each and every team is important. Whenever we go and play, we always want to play good cricket and we will follow the same method,” Harmanpreet said on the eve of their opener.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav to lead in T20Is, Rohit-Kohli available for ODI series vs SL

Since the tournament’s inception in 2004, India have ruled the roost, clinching the trophy in all the seven editions (T20Is and ODIs combined).

“This tournament is very important for all of us because we give equal respect to this tournament and want to improve at the Asian as well as at the world level. So our focus will remain same as we prepare for the T20 World Cup or any other World Cup. Each and every game is important for us and we will try to give our best,” Harmanpreet said at the captains’ press conference.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever