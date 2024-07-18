Suryakumar will lead a 15-member T20 squad to tour Sri Lanka for three internationals starting on July 27 in Pallekele

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs SL, T20I and ODI squad announcement: Major talking points x 00:00

Suryakumar Yadav has been named India's T20 captain, the country's cricket board announced Thursday, after Rohit Sharma quit the shortest format following last month's World Cup triumph.

The 33-year-old Suryakumar will lead a 15-member T20 squad to tour Sri Lanka for three internationals starting on July 27 in Pallekele. Shubman Gill recently led a second-string Indian side to a 4-1 T20 series victory in Zimbabwe and has been named vice-captain in T20 and ODI matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointment of Gautam Gambhir's as Team India head coach has brought significant transformations as seen by his influential presence in the selection process on Thursday. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya's removal of leadership roles signals Gambhir's assertive imprint on team captaincy. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is slated for a prolonged break, contrasting with the return of Shreyas Iyer to the ODI fold despite his absence from the BCCI central contract list.

Below are a few insights from India's squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour:

The omission of Hardik Pandya from any leadership role raises eyebrows, reflecting a strategic shift under Gambhir's tenure. Shubman Gill, who captained India in the Zimbabwe tour, assumes the vice-captaincy across both T20Is and ODIs. Speculations abound regarding the rationale behind Pandya's demotion, attributing it to his mixed performance at Mumbai Indians or concerns over his susceptibility to injuries. Gambhir's emphasis on grooming Gill as India's future captain suggests a forward-thinking approach aimed at long-term team development.

Gambhir's foresight for the 2027 World Cup is evident in his endorsement of Gill as a prospective leader across all formats. Gill's promotion to vice-captaincy ahead of Pandya underlines Gambhir's confidence in the young batsman's leadership potential. With senior players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav aging, Gambhir aims to cultivate Gill as India's linchpin for future leadership roles.

Also Read: Ready to be 'SKY high'

Despite Kuldeep Yadav's stellar performance in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, where he claimed 10 wickets in five games, his absence from the T20I squad indicates a strategic move to manage his workload, prioritizing his role in the ODI setup. Gambhir's affinity for Ravi Bishnoi, nurtured during their time at Lucknow Super Giants, positions him as India's preferred spinner in T20Is. Similarly, Ruturaj Gaikwad's exclusion, despite a commendable T20I series versus Zimbabwe, underscores Gambhir's preference for alternatives like Riyan Parag.

The inclusion of KKR stalwarts Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana (in ODIs), and Rinku Singh (in T20Is) underscores Gambhir's allegiance to players familiar with his coaching ethos. Shreyas Iyer's elevation, following KKR's IPL triumph in 2024, highlights Gambhir's faith in his leadership and batting prowess. Harshit Rana's selection, based on his standout performances, hints at his potential contribution as a lower-order batsman in ODIs.

Gambhir's debut squad reflects a blend of strategic foresight and faith in emerging talents, setting a precedent for his coaching tenure. The deliberate exclusion and inclusion of players align with Gambhir's vision to rejuvenate Indian cricket with a balanced mix of experience and youthful vigour.

IND vs SL, T20I and ODI squad announcement: Full squads

T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.