Paris Olympics 2024 | "I am not happy": Lovlina Borgohain on missing out medal

Updated on: 07 August,2024 03:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The boxer mentioned that she was very confident of winning a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. When asked about ace shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two medals at the Games, Lovlina said that she was very happy for her

Paris Olympics 2024 |

Lovlina Borgohain

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain after missing out on a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 said that she is not at all happy.


In the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024, Lovlina Borohain suffered a 4:1 loss against China's Li Qian in the women's 75kg category.



While speaking during the press conference at the India House, Lovlina Borgohain didn't happen in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, but she has to accept the result and have to come back stronger for the next edition.


"What I expected, didn't happen. I am not happy since I have not achieved what I thought of achieving here. But I have to accept it. Hopefully next time I will be stronger," Lovlina said.

Further, the boxer mentioned that she was very confident of winning a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"I didn't leave anything while preparing in the last four years. Since I already had an Olympic experience, I prepared myself like that. I was very confident that I would change my medal's colour this time, but it didn't happen," she added.

Lovlina lost the first and second sets of the match with a split decision of 3:2 in favour of the Chinese boxer.

In the third and final round, the result was 4:1 in favour of Li Qian. The Indian boxer lost the match with a scoreline of 1:4. With this defeat, India's campaign in boxing ended.

When asked about ace shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two medals at the Games, Lovlina said that she was very happy for her.

"I am very happy that Manu Bhaker won two medals and it is also a big thing for India since winning two medals in a single Olympics is a big thing. I also hope for her bright future and want to thank her for achieving what we couldn't do," she added.

At the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she won the bronze medal in the individual 10m air pistol event. The Indian shooter then patterned with Sarabjot Singh and won the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

(With ANI Inputs)

