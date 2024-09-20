Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > McLarens Norris on Cship race Its Verstappens title to lose

McLaren’s Norris on C’ship race: It’s Verstappen’s title to lose

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Singapore
AFP |

Top

Verstappen’s lead has been cut to 59 points with seven grands prix and three sprints to go, leaving a maximum of 207 points up for grabs

McLaren’s Norris on C’ship race: It’s Verstappen’s title to lose

Lando Norris. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
McLaren’s Norris on C’ship race: It’s Verstappen’s title to lose
x
00:00

Lando Norris declared Thursday he has “nothing to lose” as he aims to close the Formula One world title gap on Max Verstappen at this week’s Singapore Grand Prix. 


McLaren driver Norris, who carved his way past Verstappen to fourth place after starting 15th on the grid at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last week, is hunting down Red Bull’s triple world champion at the top of the drivers’ standings. 



Also Read: Shuttler Bansod storms into maiden Super 1000 quarter-finals


Verstappen’s lead has been cut to 59 points with seven grands prix and three sprints to go, leaving a maximum of 207 points up for grabs.

McLaren are the new favourites for the team title, having opened up a 20-point lead on Red Bull, but Norris believes the drivers’ championship is still in Verstappen’s hands. “It’s still for him [Verstappen] to lose, not for me,” Englishman Norris told reporters in the paddock ahead of Sunday’s Singapore night race. 

“I’m still the one who has got nothing to lose.” Dutchman Verstappen won seven of the first 10 races this season but he has not triumphed in the last seven as McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes have all taken race wins. “If you go back to the beginning of the year, Red Bull were still dominant,” noted Norris.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Max Verstappen formula one sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK