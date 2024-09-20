McLaren’s Norris on C’ship race: It’s Verstappen’s title to lose

Verstappen’s lead has been cut to 59 points with seven grands prix and three sprints to go, leaving a maximum of 207 points up for grabs

Lando Norris declared Thursday he has “nothing to lose” as he aims to close the Formula One world title gap on Max Verstappen at this week’s Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren driver Norris, who carved his way past Verstappen to fourth place after starting 15th on the grid at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last week, is hunting down Red Bull’s triple world champion at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Verstappen’s lead has been cut to 59 points with seven grands prix and three sprints to go, leaving a maximum of 207 points up for grabs.

McLaren are the new favourites for the team title, having opened up a 20-point lead on Red Bull, but Norris believes the drivers’ championship is still in Verstappen’s hands. “It’s still for him [Verstappen] to lose, not for me,” Englishman Norris told reporters in the paddock ahead of Sunday’s Singapore night race.

“I’m still the one who has got nothing to lose.” Dutchman Verstappen won seven of the first 10 races this season but he has not triumphed in the last seven as McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes have all taken race wins. “If you go back to the beginning of the year, Red Bull were still dominant,” noted Norris.

