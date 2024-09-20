Shuttler Bansod storms into maiden Super 1000 quarter-finals

Malvika, ranked 43rd, toiled hard for one hour and five minutes before pulling off a 21-17, 19-21, 21-16 win over the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and World No. 25 from Scotland

Malvika Bansod. Pic/Badminton Photo

Young India shuttler Malvika Bansod continued her fine form as she cruised to her maiden Super 1000 quarter-final after eking out a hard-fought victory against higher-ranked Kristy Gilmour in the China Open here on Thursday.

Malvika, ranked 43rd, toiled hard for one hour and five minutes before pulling off a 21-17, 19-21, 21-16 win over the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and World No. 25 from Scotland. “This is the first time I will play a quarter-final of a Super 1000 tournament so it is a dream come true,” Malvika said after the match. “I dreamt about this before the tournament that how would it be if I reached the quarters and now I’m top 8, so it’s great,” she added.

