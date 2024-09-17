Breaking News
Glasgow set to be announced as host city of 2026 CWG

Updated on: 17 September,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

“Glasgow, which hosted the games in 2014, is now close to confirming a scaled down event featuring fewer sports,” the BBC reported.

Representation Pic

The Scottish capital of Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a “scaled down” Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, according to reports.


Also Read: Britain lose to Canada 1-2



The 2026 Commonwealth Games were to be held in multiple cities across Victoria but the Australian state made a shock announcement in July 2023 that it has pulled out of the multi-sport event citing a steep rise in expenditure.


“Glasgow, which hosted the games in 2014, is now close to confirming a scaled down event featuring fewer sports,” the BBC reported.

