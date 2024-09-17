Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Britain lose to Canada 1 2

Britain lose to Canada 1-2

Updated on: 17 September,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Manchester
AP , PTI |

Felix Auger-Aliassime then defeated Jack Draper 7-6 (8), 7-5 to seal Canada’s victory and first place in Group ‘D’

Novak Djokovic

Britain failed to qualify for the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals after losing to Canada 1-2 in its last group-stage tie, while Novak Djokovic helped Serbia secure a place in next year’s qualifiers.


The British needed a 3-0 win against the Canadians in Manchester, but Dan Evans lost 0-6, 5-7 to Denis Shapovalov to end Britain’s hopes in the opening match in front of a crowd of 15,700 at the AO Arena, the biggest for a Davis Cup tie on British soil, according to organisers.


Felix Auger-Aliassime then defeated Jack Draper 7-6 (8), 7-5 to seal Canada’s victory and first place in Group ‘D’. England won the final doubles match.

