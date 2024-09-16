Breaking News
Skip’s act of will

Updated on: 17 September,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  China
Harmanpreet Singh leads from the front to score twice and help defending champions beat Korea 4-1 in Asian Champions Trophy semi-final

Skip’s act of will

India skipper Harmanpreet during the ACT semi-final v Korea in Hulunbuir yesterday. Pic/Hockey India

Skip’s act of will
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s sublime form resulted in twin strikes as defending champions India entered the final of the Asian Champions Trophy with a clinical 4-1 win against South Korea in the semi-final here on Monday.


India scored through Uttam Singh (13th minute), skipper Harmanpreet (19th, 45th) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32nd), while Korea’s lone goal came from through Yang Jihun (33rd)’s penalty corner conversion. India will take on hosts China in Tuesday’s final. 



In the previous league stage encounter between the two finalists, India prevailed 3-0. Meanwhile, in the fifth-sixth place classification match, Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in shoot-out following a 4-4 stalemate in normal time.


Also Read: Indian men crush Azerbaijan as women beat Kazakhstan

Utter dominance

In the second semi-final as expected, the Indians started on the offensive and tested the Korean defence with persistent attacks from the word go. The Koreans, on the other hand, were contend to sit back and defend and rely on sporadic counter attacks. Abhishek came tantalisingly close to handing India the lead in the fourth minute but his reverse hit was brilliantly saved by Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehan. 

The Indian made promising build ups and penetrated the Korean circle on consistent basis in the first quarter. India’s attacking intent finally paid of in the 13th minute when Uttam positioned himself at the right place at the right time to tap in Araijeet Singh Hundal’s supply from the right. A minute from the first break, Korea secured back-to-back penalty corners but failed to utilise the chances. 

Captain’s sixth goal

Four minutes into the second quarter, India secured their first penalty corner and Harmanpreet scored his sixth goal of the tournament to hand his side a 2-0 lead. At the stroke of half-time, custodian Suraj Karkera came out of his line to save an effort from the opposition player.

Hosts China stun Pak to enter final 

In a mega upset, China stunned Pakistan 2-0 (1-1) in the shootout to enter the final of the Asian Champions Trophy here on Monday. Pakistan will play for the bronze medal against Korea.

Harmanpreet Singh india asian champions trophy south korea sports news hockey news

